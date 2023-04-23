The world’s biggest country is showing signs of data anxiety

Finally, there’s employment. India has no reliable data about how many jobs are being created. Two government surveys that estimated unemployment were shut down in 2017 and 2018. But the 2011 Census did tell us that 28% of households had somebody “seeking or available for work," and that there were 47 million unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 24, a youth unemployment rate of 20%. If that rate has increased, it would be very bad news for a government that pitches itself to aspirational, young India. The census would also tell us how many Indians have access to healthcare, and how much they have been educated. It would tell us whether they have had to migrate for work. It would, in short, answer the Chinese spokesperson’s somewhat dismissive question about ‘quality’.