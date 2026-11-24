As rich ageing nations look for young workers from countries like India, economists and policy wonks sense an opportunity for India to become a global labour powerhouse. Writing in Mint last week, demographers S. Irudaya Rajan and Kevin Biju argued that India’s biggest export could be its people, if young workers are trained well, and if they can adapt to the socio-cultural norms of their destination countries (see ‘India’s next big export can be its people. But is the country ready?’, 16 November).
India may be experiencing a two-speed demographic transition—a new compact on migration could address issues
SummaryAs rich southern states age rapidly while poorer northern states remain youthful, a national consensus on internal migration could ensure a smooth demographic transition. Here's how.
As rich ageing nations look for young workers from countries like India, economists and policy wonks sense an opportunity for India to become a global labour powerhouse. Writing in Mint last week, demographers S. Irudaya Rajan and Kevin Biju argued that India’s biggest export could be its people, if young workers are trained well, and if they can adapt to the socio-cultural norms of their destination countries (see ‘India’s next big export can be its people. But is the country ready?’, 16 November).
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