As rich ageing nations look for young workers from countries like India, economists and policy wonks sense an opportunity for India to become a global labour powerhouse. Writing in Mint last week, demographers S. Irudaya Rajan and Kevin Biju argued that India’s biggest export could be its people, if young workers are trained well, and if they can adapt to the socio-cultural norms of their destination countries (see ‘India’s next big export can be its people. But is the country ready?’, 16 November).
As rich ageing nations look for young workers from countries like India, economists and policy wonks sense an opportunity for India to become a global labour powerhouse. Writing in Mint last week, demographers S. Irudaya Rajan and Kevin Biju argued that India’s biggest export could be its people, if young workers are trained well, and if they can adapt to the socio-cultural norms of their destination countries (see ‘India’s next big export can be its people. But is the country ready?’, 16 November).
A similar argument applies to India’s internal migration as well. Data from official health and demographic surveys suggests that a two-speed demographic transition is currently underway: richer southern states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu are ageing rapidly while poorer northern states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have a high share of youth.
If India’s internal migration picks up pace, it would add more workers to ageing states while creating jobs for people from younger states.
As of today, India’s polity lacks the maturity and institutional mechanisms to facilitate such a transition, and ensure that one state’s demographic surplus fills another’s deficit.
Instead, each state is designing its own demographic policy—in part, driven by worries of population-based representation in Parliament. Southern states have rolled out incentives for couples to have more children. Andhra Pradesh offers incentives for third and fourth children, Tamil Nadu a year of maternity leave for government employees for a third child.
Global evidence suggests that such pro-natalist policies rarely push up birth rates. A baby born today joins the workforce only in the 2040s; it does not alleviate immediate labour shortages.
A smoother demographic transition will require a different kind of politics. Currently, politicians tend to frame migration as a zero-sum game, in which migrants take away jobs from locals. Such narratives are misleading since migrants typically take up jobs that local youth no longer want. Such narratives can also be politically corrosive over the long run, and deter inter-state cooperation on policy issues.
India’s two major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are today allied with regional parties spread across the country. They should take the lead in framing a national consensus on the issue of internal migration. If they are able to nudge their allies to reframe migration as a win-win for both originating and destination states, it could lead to more migrant-friendly and labour-friendly policies across the country.
People in the south fear that increased migration from the north would lead to the de facto imposition of Hindi, and threaten the salience of southern languages. However, if state governments are assured autonomy on cultural and linguistic issues, it could help assuage such concerns. Northern states should help arrange language training and certification for outbound students and workers.
Just as a student from Patna learns German before moving to Germany, she should be encouraged to pick up Telugu when moving to Telangana.
Once India’s political economy becomes more conducive to migrant flows, other policies related to affordable housing and portability of welfare benefits would follow. The two-speed demographic transition would then seem like India’s boon, not a bane.