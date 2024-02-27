India’s development landscape has undergone a structural shift
Summary
- The latest consumption survey’s findings show pro-poor growth and a large decline in inequality.
It has been a wait of 11 long years. One of the most important parameters related to development and progress in a large democratic country like India is the trend in absolute poverty. The government has just released a Fact Sheet pertaining to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for the 2022-23 agricultural year (actually August 2022-July 2023; shorturl.at/lLN56). The full report is to be released shortly, as well as unit-level data.