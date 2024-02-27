India’s development landscape has undergone a structural shift

I have long argued for a higher poverty line in India, one that befits the improved status of the population. Data indicates that it should be even higher than the 68% higher PPP $3.2 poverty line. By this, in 2011-12, more than half our population (53.6%) was poor; in 2022-23, poverty reduced to just 21% (25% in rural areas and 12% in urban areas). The aggregate decline in PPP $3.2 poverty is thus more than 30 percentage points in a short space of 11 years. This fast pace of poverty decline has never been observed in India before, and is rare in the rest of the world.