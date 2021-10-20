India’s difficult transition from fossil fuels to net-zero emissions

Another major constraint is access to land. The CEEW estimates that creating renewable power generation capacity for a net-zero economy could require between 4% to 6% of India’s land mass. Managing the political economy of the transformation is yet another challenge. Tapering off of fossil-fuel- based power generation and closure of coal mines, oil wells and thermal or oil-based power plants will be resisted by the owners of these assets as well as thousands of workers employed at these establishments. If the cost of power based on renewables turns out to be higher than fossil-fuel-based power, even consumers will resist the transformation. Breakthrough technologies in carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen-based power could radically reduce the cost of power based on renewables. A few Indian conglomerates are also investing in renewable power and these technologies. However, the commercialization of these technologies at scale is still a work-in-progress.

