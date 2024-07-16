India’s Digital Competition Bill: Better alternatives exist
Summary
- Indian DPI makes it possible for regulatory principles to be directly embedded in the underlying software code. This is an approach that could better achieve the objectives of this flawed legislative proposal aimed at Big Tech.
Countries around the world are looking for ways in which to address the challenge of competition in the digital world. In America, there are a number of bills before the US Congress seeking to provide legislative avenues through which this problem can be tackled.