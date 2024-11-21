Opinion
India’s digital public infrastructure: A catalyst for innovation and competition
Summary
- Far from monopolizing markets, the open-access platforms of DPI have helped level the playing field for small firms and helped new ideas flourish. An example is Namma Yatri, a ride service that operates on ONDC and has taken on incumbents.
Some scholars and practitioners have argued that digital public infrastructure (DPI) could lead to monopolization and stifle private innovation by creating large government-controlled platforms that overshadow private players.
