India’s disadvantaged are indeed better off but not nearly enough

Why is it important to look at both indicators? If observations are ordered by value, then the median is the value of the mid-point observation, while the mean is the average value of all. If the median is lower than the mean—that is, a person who is in the middle of the group has a lower asset score than the average—then it would imply that the mean is influenced by high asset scores at the upper end of the group. In other words, there is higher inequality compared to a case where the mean and median are closer. In contrast, if the median is higher than the mean, then the proportion of the extreme asset-poor would be less.