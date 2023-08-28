India’s draft policy on official statistics misses the mark4 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Our aim should be to strengthen the reliability of data and not merely harvest what’s easily accessible
At a time when India’s statistical system is facing growing questions from within and outside the government, the statistics ministry has published a revised draft policy on official statistics. It is largely a disappointment. It fails to provide a transformative roadmap for rebuilding our once-vaunted statistical system, though it makes interesting arguments about administrative statistics that need wider debate.