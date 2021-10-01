India’s drone sector: An aurora borealis of the fourth industrial revolution

In 2020, the Reserve Bank of India included start-ups into its priority sector lending category to ensure credit penetration to deficient areas and providing up to ₹50 crore. On the burning question of whether this is what the sector needs, there is never a more ideal scenario—relaxed regulations, economic incentives, supreme engineering talent pool and industry platforms that catalyze action on ground. This makes a perfect setting for increased adoption of drones in India. These benefits are all to be reaped not just by industry but also the end user groups. Be it the department of health in Arunachal Pradesh or the collectorate of Vikarabad or the commissionerate of agriculture in Maharashtra, the drone industry may soon have the bandwidth to pass on the stimulus outlays, of which it is a beneficiary, as incentives to the end user, be it through competitive sales of hardware or services. This is an ideal move on the chess board considering the continuous onslaught of imported, intuitive, easy to use, low-cost drones into India and other developing nations. Philip Kotler famously said, “China is the world’s factory while India is the world’s office". This scenario provides India’s industry the jump-start it was waiting for on its journey to Atmanirbharta.