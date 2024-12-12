India’s drought of foreign tourist arrivals: Is there an end in sight?
Summary
- Popular Indian destinations remain short of foreign tourists even as other countries bustle with post-pandemic globetrotters. About half the arrivals from abroad are NRIs or foreign citizens of Indian origin, many of them on visits to see family.
India, as the world’s most populous nation, teems with people. But foreign tourists are in short supply even at our most visited destinations. A foreigner who works in the travel industry and used to live in India reports from Jaipur that there seem to be few foreigners around.