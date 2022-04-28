India’s e-belt-and-road initiative for digital diplomacy

In a similar vein, India’s National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the developer of UPI, is providing technological assistance to many countries through licensing and consultancy arrangements aimed at setting up real-time e-payment systems. This is being done to both help them establish their own systems and also integrate UPI with the international payments infrastructure. So far, Bhutan has adopted UPI standards for its Quick Response (QR) deployment and Nepal has fully deployed the UPI platform, becoming the first country outside India to do so, and the Reserve Bank of India and Monetary Authority of Singapore have announced a project to link their respective fast payment systems, UPI and PayNow. In April, BHIM UPI went live across the UAE.