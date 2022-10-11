India’s e-rupee could redraw the limits of financial intermediation4 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:04 PM IST
The advent of CBDCs would offer financial players in the country an opportunity to adapt themselves to its potential effects
In October 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had set up an Internal Working Group to undertake a study on the appropriate design and implementation architecture for introducing a ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’ (CBDC) in India. In a report released in February 2021, the working group made certain recommendations. On 7 October 2022, the Fintech Department of RBI issued its much-awaited Concept Note on CBDCs.