India’s e-rupee could redraw the limits of financial intermediation

Participants in the financial system will have to assess CBDCs and adapt themselves to their advent. From ceding conventional roles to developing new roles, there is a lot to be done in the financial and payment system. The implications of a CBDC to banks, payment intermediaries and other participants in the financial services ecosystem is likely to be profound. The role of banks and other intermediaries in the distribution of a retail CBDC may lead to new partnerships between banks, fintech firms and technology companies. The proposed two-tier model would require technology and infrastructure investment by banks and other financial intermediaries. The acceptance and exchange of an e-rupee in a one-to-one ratio for fiat currency will require systemic interoperability. On the legal front, the RBI Act, Foreign Exchange Management Laws, Payment System and Settlement Act, Coinage Laws and the Prevention of Money Laundering Laws (including AML/CFT reporting and monitoring) may all need further adaptation to a CBDC.

