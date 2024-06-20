India's economic expansion cycle is still going strong

India’s economy has exhibited consistent strength since the pandemic, and there is growing optimism over its future growth path. Despite a coalition government at the Centre, compared with a single-party majority government in the previous two Lok Sabha terms, we expect the policy direction to remain the same.

We maintain our constructive view on the economy and believe that this cycle has more years of expansion. India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, maintaining the tag of ‘fastest-growing large economy’ for a few more years. In this article, we delve into our framework in some detail and answer four questions on the country’s economic cycle.

Where are we in the growth cycle?: GDP growth has surprised on the upside in the past five quarters, with upgrades to growth forecasts. In other words, the growth trajectory is moving higher at a faster-than-expected pace. This is more compelling if we consider that the recovery is rather young when measured in number of years—two years from March 2022, when the economy opened completely after pandemic restrictions.

This robustness is reflected in high-frequency data. Manufacturing and services PMI readings have been tracking levels close to their 14-year highs, credit growth has been at or above 15% for the past nine months, and GST collections have been above ₹1.5 trillion for the past 15 months. However, there are concerns around a sluggish trend in consumption, particularly in the low-income segment, and a slow pick-up in private capex.

In our view, these are symptoms of an early-stage expansion cycle, and growth will become broader based as the economic expansion continues. Indeed, incoming data suggests a pick-up in rural demand in the March quarter of 2024, as reflected in consumer products’ volume growth and an improving trend in private investment, as reflected in the order books of engineering companies.

How is this cycle different?: India has seen a rapid transformation from a macro perspective in the past ten years, driven by policy reforms. The reforms implemented in this period addressed three broad challenges: improving the supply-side responsiveness of the economy, fostering macro stability and improving India’s integration with the rest of the world.

These policy measures have helped fortify the Indian economy, making the growth cycle self-sustaining and less vulnerable to global shocks than in the past. This is reflected in a higher investment rate, systematically lower inflation and a stronger external balance sheet.

Indeed, capex has risen to around 34% of GDP in 2023-24 from the trough of 28% of GDP in 2020-21, inflation has tracked below 6% in seven of the past nine years, the current account deficit has tracked around or below 2% of GDP since 2013-14, and India’s export market share for goods and services has risen by 40 basis points to 2.5% since 2019.

What about policy direction in the next five years?: We expect political stability and believe a stable government will maintain the policy momentum of the past few years. We expect policy measures to continue under two broad segments: job creation and ensuring macro stability.

On job creation, we believe that the playbook of focusing on expanding infrastructure investment and pushing the manufacturing base higher are key to ensuring the country’s demographic dividend contributes positively to growth. Indeed, with an annual average increase of nearly 9.5 million in the working age population, India needs a broad-based strategy for creating non-farm jobs.

Since 2014, the government has expanded physical infrastructure at a fast pace, with a 1.5x increase in roads (national highways, i.e., measured in kilometres) and a doubling of airports as well as railway routes electrified. This will help to improve domestic competitiveness and create a basis for the manufacturing base to expand.

To ensure macro stability, we expect policymakers to maintain a policy framework favouring fiscal prudence, an efficient expenditure mix in the form of higher capex, and improvements in the targeting of welfare spending. It is likely that the upcoming Budget in July will indicate that the government remains committed to its path of fiscal consolidation, improving job creation and sustaining capex growth.

In our view, these areas will help the economy cruise at 6.5-7% growth with macro stability maintained. For growth to average 8-10%, decisive and concrete steps will be needed to address factor markets (land and labour) and improve the productivity of the agriculture sector.

What are the risks?: From a cyclical perspective, risks stem from global factors, such as a sharp deterioration in worldwide growth, a rise in risk aversion that impacts capital flows, or a sharp and sustained rise in commodity prices, particularly oil.

While India is less vulnerable to such shocks, it isn’t completely immune, especially to sharp and sustained moves. On the structural side, the main risk is a change in policy mix that focuses on aggressive redistribution, which could weigh on macro stability and thus the growth outlook.

Bottom-line: We believe that India’s expansion cycle has more years to run, and we estimate that GDP growth will average 6.5% until 2030. With its economy compounding at a fast pace, India’s GDP is expected to expand to $8 trillion by 2032 from $3.8 trillion in 2024, accounting for nearly a fifth of global growth over the course of this decade.