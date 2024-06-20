India's economic expansion cycle is still going strong
Summary
- Policy continuity is expected under India’s new coalition government and its emphasis on job creation, macro stability, infrastructure and manufacturing is not expected to weaken. Achieving 8-10% GDP growth may require land and labour reforms and raised farm productivity.
India’s economy has exhibited consistent strength since the pandemic, and there is growing optimism over its future growth path. Despite a coalition government at the Centre, compared with a single-party majority government in the previous two Lok Sabha terms, we expect the policy direction to remain the same.