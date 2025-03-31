Reform agenda: What India must do to get private sector investment going
Summary
- The world’s fastest growing major economy needs to boost private investment growth and foreign direct inflows. Policy certainty, trade openness and a set of other structural reforms could accelerate the country’s drive towards Viksit Bharat.
India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Its macroeconomic fundamentals are sound, corporate balance sheets have strengthened and the health of its financial sector has improved. Despite these promising trends, private investment growth has not taken off and India’s share of global foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows has fallen.