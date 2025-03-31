Reform agenda: What India must do to get private sector investment going

While the corporate sector is financially healthier than before and rising public investment has helped narrow India’s infrastructure deficit, the handover from public to private investment has not yet happened. In fact, firms remain cautious about committing to large-scale investments. But what’s keeping private investment in India from taking off? This million-dollar question has been debated extensively, with the answer involving, in part, that firms foresee insufficient demand, discouraging them from expanding, even as supply-side factors such as regulatory and financing hurdles remain impediments.