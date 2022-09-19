India’s economic prospects: Stay alert for choppy waters ahead6 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Prospects of a serious global slowdown call for the careful crafting of an Indian economic strategy that will instil confidence
India’s ministry of finance struck an upbeat note in its August economic review when it asserted growth is “robust" and inflation is “under control". It then quite rightly balanced the optimism with the qualification “there is no room for complacency". Truth be told, it is going to be a tough year for policymaking.