India’s economic prospects: Stay alert for choppy waters ahead

The World Bank report does not contain projections for India but the International Monetary Fund had projected 6.1 % growth for India in April, and it has been lowering its projections since then. All this suggests that the budget for next year has to be framed around a real growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) of 6 or 6%+. We can aim at higher growth over the medium term. For example, the target of a $10 trillion economy by 2030 calls for an average growth rate of around 8% and we need not give up on that. But the budget for 2023-24 needs to be based on a realistic target. If growth is set at 6%+ and inflation at 4%, nominal GDP growth of around 10.5% would be realistic. Tax revenues should then be projected on this basis. Any optimistic assumption about tax buoyancy should be linked to identified tax reforms, such as implementing the GST reforms that have been talked about.

