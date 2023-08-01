India’s economy as third largest: Just a guarantee of the inevitable4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:47 PM IST
The size of a country’s output matters but says little about the well-being of its people and the dignity with which lives are led
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be among the top three economies in the world during his third term, presuming the Bharatiya Janata Party wins next year’s Lok Sabha elections. “On the basis of [our] track record, in the third term of our government, India will become the world’s third-largest economy. This is Modi’s guarantee," the Prime Minister said while speaking at an event in New Delhi. What he did not mention is that his ‘guarantee’ is self-fulfilling in that no matter who is PM after elections, India will become the third largest economy in a few years. Population and economic growth will ensure a larger economy. With more people than in any other nation, it would be unfathomable to have a shrinking economy, as that would mean mass penury.