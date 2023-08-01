India’s economy as third largest: Just a guarantee of the inevitable

Elevating the overall size of an economy as the singular measure of progress and well-being is a dangerous delusion. No wonder US Senator Robert Kennedy famously said that “GDP measures everything except that which makes life worthwhile." As Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz points out, GDP “does not measure health, education, equality of opportunity, the state of the environment or many other indicators of the quality of life. It does not even measure crucial aspects of the economy such as its sustainability: whether or not it is headed for a crash." It is not just Western economists who caution us against relying too much on GDP numbers. Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, co-authored an article in the Harvard Business Review with the title ‘GDP Is Not a Measure of Human Well-Being.’ Writing with Amit Kapoor, Debroy asserted that “… modern economies have lost sight of the fact that the standard metric of economic growth, gross domestic product (GDP), merely measures the size of a nation’s economy and doesn’t reflect a nation’s welfare."