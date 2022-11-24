India’s economy can readily ride out a global slowdown

All countries importing grains have also experienced large inflationary pressures because Ukraine is a major exporter. The level of inflation has more than doubled in Eurozone, shooting up from less than 3% to well over 6%. A similar scenario was witnessed in the US. Very high rates of inflation have caused central banks to implement a synchronized wave of large bouts of monetary tightening to curb prices. This should succeed in dampening inflationary pressures over the course of 2023. However, the cost is likely to be a significantly sharper reduction in rates of growth than would have occurred otherwise. Global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. This is 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower for 2022 and 2023 than projected in January. Beyond 2023, global growth is forecast to decline to about 3.3% over the medium term.

