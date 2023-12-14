India's economy in 2024: A stable growth path is now within sight.
Summary
- Optimism is in the air despite some uncertainties and lingering concerns around the global environment, domestic rural demand and private investment. Our focus should move to growth that’s more broad-based and inclusive.
The year 2023 is ending on a positive note for the Indian economy. GDP growth in the second quarter of 2023-24 came in much better than market expectations at 7.6%, led by a strong rebound in the manufacturing sector, even while services-sector growth remained healthy. Investment saw a strong rebound led by increased capex by the Centre and state governments. High-frequency economic indicators like GST collections, core sector growth, car sales and passenger traffic are also reflecting healthy economic growth. Inflation has been on a downward trajectory, with consumer price index (CPI) inflation close to 5%. The corporate sector is also in good shape, as reflected by our credit ratio of 1.67 (number of upgrades to downgrades) in the first half of 2023-24, which is better than the long-term average of 1.5. The critical question for 2024 is whether India’s growth momentum will be sustained. Let’s take a closer look: