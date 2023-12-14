India's economy in 2024: A stable growth path is now within sight.

Global uncertainties to linger: The new year will continue to see a weakness in overall global growth. The IMF expects global GDP growth to slow to 2.9% in 2024, slightly lower than its 2023 estimate. Some major economies like the US and EU will feel the bite of interest rates staying higher for longer, as indicated by their central banks. This will keep India’s merchandise exports muted in 2024, as has been the case this year. While services exports are likely to remain healthy, note that their growth has been decelerating; it has moderated to an average of 5.5% in the last three months, as against an average 24% seen in the first three months of the year.

