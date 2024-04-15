India’s economy: Now a force to reckon with globally?
Summary
- Large emerging market economies have caught up with the advanced world in generating economic spillovers, says IMF. Given their disruptive power, G20 must aim to work more closely together.
The G7 may need to move over for a new group on the block: Emerging market economies (EMEs). As the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April World Economic Outlook puts it, “The global economy is increasingly influenced by the Group of Twenty’s large emerging markets. Over the past two decades, these economies have become much more integrated with global markets and are generating larger economic ‘spillovers’ to the rest of the world." Even in a world where we have all come to accept that change is the only constant and got accustomed to the IMF recanting its position on ‘truths’ like capital account convertibility as a must and the need for fiscal austerity, regardless of the context in which such policies are sought to be imposed, the Fund’s statement is a revelation. It throws new light on what has long been accepted as a given in the global context. Namely, that spillovers are only one-way: from advanced to emerging markets; not the other way round. So, while the 2008 global financial crisis that had its origin in the US impacted countries the world over, crises like the East Asian crisis of 1997 or Latin American crisis of the 1980s impacted mainly other EMEs—typically, in the vicinity of the country at the centre of the problem. The LatAm crisis was largely confined to Latin America, while the East Asian crisis affected the ‘Asian Tigers,’ with advanced economies either unaffected or marginally affected.