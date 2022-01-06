India's economy's the loser in the Amazon-Ambani regulatory slugfest for Future

So, the use of the courts and regulators such as CCI in a dispute between foreign and domestic Big Retail is not about consumer interest, but about corporate interests. It does not add to India’s reputation as a market economy where foreign companies are treated on par with domestic ones, once entry conditions are met, if domestic institutions can be used to hinder foreign companies when these conflict with the interests of domestic companies. For things to appear fair, globally respected international arbitration, such as by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, must be seen to work, instead of being thwarted by legal and regulatory spanners being thrown into the arbitration machinery’s wheels.