India’s elderly population: Fiscal challenges offer opportunities

While the index focuses on the overall well-being of India’s older population, income security forms an integral part and one of the pillars of assessment in the study. The findings reveal that income security is the biggest challenge to the well-being of our elderly. According to the index, this particular pillar has the lowest national average score, at 33.03 (out of 100), with 62% of all regions scoring below the national average. The pillar evaluates the essential measures that provide income support, such as pensions and provident funds. In the index, 21 of 36 states were found to have utilized less than 50% of their funds sanctioned under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly, while Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli were not sanctioned any amount. Most of the states also fell short in providing the benefits of existing pension schemes for the elderly below our poverty line.