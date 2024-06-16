Opinion
India's employment challenge: 20 million jobs need to be created each year
Nitin Pai 4 min read 16 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
- This asking rate for job creation may sound daunting, but it’s both necessary and possible to achieve with reforms.
A number of analysts attribute the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) underperformance in the general election to voter unhappiness with the Narendra Modi government over unemployment, job reservations and farmer livelihoods.
