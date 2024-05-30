India’s employment challenge: We must think beyond basic livelihoods
Summary
- Job quality matters but official survey data signals a broad decline. There are signs of weak job creation too. Economic growth should mean a declining share of workers in agriculture, but this trend saw a reversal after 2017-18.
If there is a single issue that has dominated the election discourse over the past two months, it has been India’s crisis of jobs. But what exactly is this so-called employment challenge? While one hears anecdotal stories of educated youth not finding employment, jobs mean different things to different people.