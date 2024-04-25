India’s employment paradox of the 21st century: A crackable puzzle
Summary
- We saw a post-covid reversal of both positive and negative labour-market trends. How and why so? An ILO-IHD report offers clues. Hint: We had a covid backslide and surge in broadly defined self-employment.
The covid pandemic is the great divide of the early 21st century. We compare conditions before and after 2020. This also applies to employment trends. The International Labour Organization-Institute for Human Development (ILO-IHD) India Employment Report released last month highlighted some curious paradoxical trends of the pre-pandemic period that were sharply reversed following the pandemic. Drawing on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data and the earlier NSS Employment-Unemployment surveys, the report points out that there were some very slow but positive employment trends during 2000-2019 which were reversed after 2020. Three developments in particular are worth noting.