India’s employment paradox of the 21st century: A crackable puzzle

During good market conditions, workers are able to move to better jobs and the reverse happens during adverse conditions. But these dynamics are not captured in aggregate employment or unemployment numbers. It has been argued that when conditions were improving, those ‘employed’ in miserable jobs for little or no pay at the bottom of the pyramid could afford to move out of the labour force, since others in the family were able to earn better. Also, getting education has been a major factor driving withdrawal from the labour force, especially for the youth. When urban non-agricultural employment opportunities collapsed with the pandemic, workers had to migrate back to rural areas as underemployed workers in agriculture, which acted as a shock absorber.