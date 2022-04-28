India’s EU ties could pay off well if we take a discerning approach

The EU has weaponized the important value of fair competition towards narrow and protectionist ends. This approach is inconsistent and myopic. For instance, the EU does not have any large social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter of its own, and is therefore discussing a potential mandate for such companies to be interoperable with each other. Such measures seek to weaken the position of US tech majors in Europe, in what is essentially industrial policy operating under the garb of fair competition. Similar approaches could just as easily target Indian digital products that seek access to EU markets in the future. Moreover, it is hard to contemplate how interoperability would function in a more decentralized internet, which is likely to spawn innumerable metaverses, and where India, with it’s software-engineering prowess, is likely to have an edge over Europe.