India's experiments for reducing the digital divide

The digital lending for KCC developed by the Innovation Hub of the RBI is aimed at cutting the turnaround time, which could be up to four weeks in the form of branch visits and approvals, and to make the process more efficient. There is much to gain from this move. For banks which issue these cards, new smart cards instead of the physical cards promise savings on costs since they are cheaper to roll out. For farmers and others, given the mobile phone penetration, even a feature phone can be handy to authenticate transactions through messaging services.