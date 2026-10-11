India’s export imperative: Here’s how we must mitigate trade risks amid global turmoil

For years, macroeconomic policymakers had a settled view of India’s external financing strategy. A current-account deficit could be financed by capital inflows, principally foreign direct investment and portfolio investment. The flows could change in composition and timing or prove inconvenient, but they were a dependable source of dollars beyond doubt.
The past two years have seen a structural break. India’s current-account deficit has remained well behaved. But capital inflows have not been sufficient. This has put pressure on the rupee.