India’s export imperative: Here’s how we must mitigate trade risks amid global turmoil

For years, macroeconomic policymakers had a settled view of India’s external financing strategy. A current-account deficit could be financed by capital inflows, principally foreign direct investment and portfolio investment. The flows could change in composition and timing or prove inconvenient, but they were a dependable source of dollars beyond doubt.
For years, macroeconomic policymakers had a settled view of India’s external financing strategy. A current-account deficit could be financed by capital inflows, principally foreign direct investment and portfolio investment. The flows could change in composition and timing or prove inconvenient, but they were a dependable source of dollars beyond doubt.
The past two years have seen a structural break. India’s current-account deficit has remained well behaved. But capital inflows have not been sufficient. This has put pressure on the rupee.
The past two years have seen a structural break. India’s current-account deficit has remained well behaved. But capital inflows have not been sufficient. This has put pressure on the rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has had to search for dollars, including through expensive measures to attract subsidized foreign-currency deposits from non-residents, which are no substitute for a dependable source. Their costs will ultimately fall on Indian savers, borrowers and taxpayers.
As the world becomes a less reliable source of capital, India’s export earnings must rise.
RBI’s data show that merchandise exports rose from 9.7% of GDP in 2000-01 to almost 17% in 2011-12. A turn towards protectionism over the past decade has left India a larger economy without proportionate success at selling goods abroad. Merchandise exports were about 11.4% of GDP in 2025-26.
Merchandise exports must recover. The timing is not ideal. India cannot reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Nor can New Delhi determine what tariff the Trump administration in the US might impose next. Much of that uncertainty facing exporters is beyond the government’s control.
Trade-policy uncertainty doesn’t emerge only from headline tariffs. It is also created by ministry and regulatory decisions that affect exports.
A tariff concession negotiated in a free trade agreement (FTA) may be undermined by a compliance requirement. A quality-control order or customs duty may change the economics of a key imported input. A budget announcement may remain on paper because the administrative follow-up gets lost between ministries.
In 2014, the Narendra Modi government abolished the Cabinet Committee on WTO Matters. It may be time to revive the Trade and Economic Relations Committee that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh constituted in 2005. Chaired by the PM, the forum brought together India’s finance, commerce and external affairs ministers, senior economic officials and the national security advisor to coordinate the country’s external economic policy.
The prime minister’s office plays a similar role in other areas. Trade policy needs the same attention to ensure that trade-related budget decisions taken by the government and the follow-up needed to turn FTA commitments into export opportunities do not get lost in government machinery.
India’s Foreign Trade Policy of 2023 broke with the conventional five-year cycle without clarifying when the next comprehensive policy would be due. It also set a $2 trillion export goal for 2030. The government has since announced a $1 trillion export goal for 2026-27. Exporters need clarity on how these targets fit into the policy framework and the Export Promotion Mission, which has an outlay of ₹25,060 crore.
Quality control orders (QCOs), intended to raise standards, can act as non-tariff barriers. The 2026-27 budget announced their rationalization. In June, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade notified the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026, offering an alternative compliance mechanism for some QCOs.
The task force could discuss whether further changes are needed and how the process can be made predictable across products and ministries.
There is a similar case for countervailing duties. They may be justified in particular cases, but a more systematic framework would make the policy less unpredictable for domestic producers and importers.
The task is not only to address current trade barriers, but to anticipate future ones. Indian exporters will increasingly face environmental, labour and other sustainability audit requirements in key markets like the EU and UK. Domestic measures such as the four labour codes and Bharat Trade Net will matter only if implemented on the ground in time to help exporters meet those requirements.
The 2024-25 budget announced a six-month comprehensive review of India’s customs-duty structure with the aim of simplifying and rationalizing it, eliminating duty inversion, reducing disputes and facilitating export-led trade. Some of the problems that the review was meant to address remain.
Imports from FTA partners, for example, may enter India at preferential or zero duty, while goods supplied by a special economic zone (SEZ) to the domestic tariff area face applicable customs duties. Where the tariff treatment does not adequately recognize value addition within the SEZ, production may face an unintended disadvantage.
FTAs require an even more systematic follow-through. Which agencies are the nodal points for discussing implementation with partner countries? What is being done to map skill gaps and increase exports of skilled workers? How ready are firms to meet new sustainability rules? How are the proposed mutual recognition agreements progressing? Each chapter of an FTA has commitments and areas for cooperation that need to be translated into an implementation plan.
Geopolitical risks are beyond our control. Avoidable uncertainty at home is not.
The authors are, respectively, senior fellow (consultant) and professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.