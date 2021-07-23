India's FAANG moment has arrived

The horizon may be unclear, but it still offers a hazy yet subtly affirmative glimpse of what lies in the future as start-ups charge ahead with a gladiatorial spirit unseen since the frenzied days of the dotcom era. The ascent of new-age enterprises like Zomato and Paytm on Dalal Street, followed by likes of Oyo, Ola, Swiggy, Byju’s and even Flipkart (and, who knows if the local arm of Amazon gets listed at GIFT city separately with a new class of shares) could signal the emergence of India’s own FAANG family. In the US, the Big Tech FAANG five are Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet). Today, in India, we start with the first alphabet of our own equivalent: Z.