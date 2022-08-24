India’s fast economic expansion will take deep reforms to sustain

To maintain its growth momentum, India needs to export a lot more. The country has never been an export powerhouse, to put it mildly. Exports of services do help, but the outsourcing of back-office and customer-facing services is now poised to slow, as firms ‘friend-shore’ more of their operations. The current Indian government’s commitment to investing in logistics seems promising, but only time will tell how investment projects pan out. Rupee depreciation can make merchandise exports more competitive and limit consumption of imports. But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), treating exchange rate stability as an important totem, has been reluctant to let the rupee fall.