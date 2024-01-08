India’s fast emerging economy can surely do better

The first advance estimates of our national income for 2023-24 issued by the National Statistical Office on Friday show India’s economy blazing ahead, with gross domestic product (GDP) seen rising 7.3%. As China sputters, India is poised to retain its fastest-growing major economy tag, having rebounded sharply from the pandemic on the back of infrastructure spending by the government. In 2021-22, we made up for the previous year’s covid contraction, and then logged 7.2% GDP growth last fiscal year. With spring-back effects wearing off, an acceleration this year would be remarkable. Although the central bank’s projection is 7%, a likely higher rate speaks of how robustly the Centre’s fiscal pedal has fuelled economic expansion. With world output expected to grow just 3% in 2023 by the International Monetary Fund, our bounce-back stands out globally, especially since growth had been slowing before the covid crisis called for stimulus action and pump-priming began.

While order books and tax collections from businesses support growth optimism, India’s macro readings have not looked this good in a long time. The overhang of a past debt binge has lifted, making space for banks to fund corporate expansion, India’s external balances are in good shape, and foreign exchange reserves are back at record levels. In general, double-digit inflation has begun to look like a risk that belongs to a past era of no targeting mandate. Nevertheless, pain points exist. India’s farm growth, for instance, is pegged at 1.8% by the advance estimates, down from 4% in 2022-23. Clearly, the rural economy is struggling. El Niño may be an issue, but abandoned farm reforms imply there are no structural enablers on the horizon. Incremental policy moves in the agricultural sector with spending-target hikes, as we may probably see again for 2024-25, cannot help the sector get competitive and flourish. For that, market forces must play a larger role. The story seems similar in manufacturing, where a boost that has the efficacy needed to increase its share in overall output to 25% has been missing. Its job-creation potential may be falling and our labour edge less effective than in earlier decades, but we need factory-export success. Whether production subsidies can work beyond a few showcase stories has been under debate, particularly since land and labour reforms have been left to languish. A state-guided factory thrust could work out, but if it falters, course correction may take time.

Next month’s budget will be an interim one, since elections are due in the first quarter of 2024-25. The pace at which the government plans to pull back its fiscal deficit will be under watch. Its interest burden needs moderation. Advance estimates show lower nominal GDP growth than budgeted, which can complicate this year’s math. The Centre may try to sustain high capital spending next year, though prudence lies in having private investments keep the economy’s overall rate of investment near the mid-30s as a percentage of GDP. Weak consumption amid signs of uneven earnings across the country are a let-down in this context, as animal spirits among businesses are likelier to revive once it is clear that a high rate of growth does not mask too much disparity and all mass markets can expand fast. All said, while our economy’s broad prospects look positive, we need its rewards spread more evenly across India so that prosperity is shared better. That aim, unfortunately, has proven elusive so far.