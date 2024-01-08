India’s fast emerging economy can surely do better

While order books and tax collections from businesses support growth optimism, India’s macro readings have not looked this good in a long time. The overhang of a past debt binge has lifted, making space for banks to fund corporate expansion, India’s external balances are in good shape, and foreign exchange reserves are back at record levels. In general, double-digit inflation has begun to look like a risk that belongs to a past era of no targeting mandate. Nevertheless, pain points exist. India’s farm growth, for instance, is pegged at 1.8% by the advance estimates, down from 4% in 2022-23. Clearly, the rural economy is struggling. El Niño may be an issue, but abandoned farm reforms imply there are no structural enablers on the horizon. Incremental policy moves in the agricultural sector with spending-target hikes, as we may probably see again for 2024-25, cannot help the sector get competitive and flourish. For that, market forces must play a larger role. The story seems similar in manufacturing, where a boost that has the efficacy needed to increase its share in overall output to 25% has been missing. Its job-creation potential may be falling and our labour edge less effective than in earlier decades, but we need factory-export success. Whether production subsidies can work beyond a few showcase stories has been under debate, particularly since land and labour reforms have been left to languish. A state-guided factory thrust could work out, but if it falters, course correction may take time.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial