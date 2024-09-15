India’s FDI restrictions need a rethink for a competitive economy | Mint

India’s FDI restrictions need a rethink for a competitive economy
Summary
- Opening up our markets wider would attract capital, create jobs and help the economy grow faster. A more welcoming environment for FDI will also help secure India’s place in global supply chains, ensuring that the fruits of growth are better shared across all segments of society.
India’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse hinges on several factors. One is the ease of doing business. While India had improved its ranking in the chart published by the World Bank’s Doing Business report, it also slipped on some key parameters before the multilateral institution discontinued this annual assessment in 2021 on allegations of discrepancies and rank manipulation.