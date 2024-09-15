India’s FDI restrictions need a rethink for a competitive economy

This broad sector contends with four different FDI regimes: for inventory-based online operations, in which FDI is not permitted; for online marketplaces, in which 100% automatic-route FDI is allowed; for single-brand retail trading, in which FDI up to 100% is permitted without the need of government approval on the condition, among others, that 30% of the value of goods sold has to be sourced locally from small units if FDI exceeds 51%; and for multi-brand retail trading, in which 51% FDI is permitted (upon approval), subject to similar local-sourcing and other conditions but engaging in e-commerce activity in this model is prohibited.