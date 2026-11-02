India's festive consumption spike: Let's not jump to conclusions about what's fuelling it

Income trends suggest not. In each of the past five years, rural wage growth has stayed between 4% and 6.6% and rural inflation between 5% and 6.9%, so pay has just kept pace with prices. To cope with this prolonged squeeze, households drew on their savings. Household net financial savings fell from around 7.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 to 5.3% in 2022-23. They have since recovered to 7% in 2024-25, but are still below pre-pandemic levels.