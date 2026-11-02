India's festive consumption spike: Let's not jump to conclusions about what's fuelling it

India’s festive season is round the corner, and as every year, it is being closely watched as a test of consumer spending. Early indicators point to a strong season. Wholesale vehicle shipments to dealers hit record levels in September, while retail sales reached 11.23 lakh over the 10 festive days including Navratri and leading up to Dussehra.
This raises a natural question: how are households financing this spending, particularly when income growth for large sections of the population has remained modest?