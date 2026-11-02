India's festive consumption spike: Let's not jump to conclusions about what's fuelling it

India’s festive season is round the corner, and as every year, it is being closely watched as a test of consumer spending. Early indicators point to a strong season. Wholesale vehicle shipments to dealers hit record levels in September, while retail sales reached 11.23 lakh over the 10 festive days including Navratri and leading up to Dussehra.
India’s festive season is round the corner, and as every year, it is being closely watched as a test of consumer spending. Early indicators point to a strong season. Wholesale vehicle shipments to dealers hit record levels in September, while retail sales reached 11.23 lakh over the 10 festive days including Navratri and leading up to Dussehra.
This raises a natural question: how are households financing this spending, particularly when income growth for large sections of the population has remained modest?
This raises a natural question: how are households financing this spending, particularly when income growth for large sections of the population has remained modest?
Measuring festive consumption directly is difficult. Therefore, motor vehicle sales serve as a good proxy. They are among the largest discretionary purchases Indian households make, many timed to coincide with Navratri, Dhanteras and Diwali.
They also allow us to distinguish between income groups. For example, passenger cars largely reflect the purchasing power of the salaried, upper-income urban households, especially sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), while two-wheelers are a closer measure of rural, semi-urban and informal demand.
This Navratri was driven by mass-market buyers. Its fair comparison would be with Navratri 2024, since last year’s festival lasted a day longer and coincided with goods and services tax (GST) cuts, prompting many buyers to make purchases that they had been putting off. This made last year’s retail sales unusually high, and thus set up a high statistical base for comparison with this Navratri. Sales this year, as a result, show a 6.5% fall from last year.
Against 2024, however, retail data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations shows two-wheeler registrations rising by over 32%, compared with 10% for passenger cars. Does this mean rural, semi-urban and informal consumers are finally earning more?
Income trends suggest not. In each of the past five years, rural wage growth has stayed between 4% and 6.6% and rural inflation between 5% and 6.9%, so pay has just kept pace with prices. To cope with this prolonged squeeze, households drew on their savings. Household net financial savings fell from around 7.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 to 5.3% in 2022-23. They have since recovered to 7% in 2024-25, but are still below pre-pandemic levels.
With incomes rising slowly and savings yet to be rebuilt, the strength of festive demand points to another source of financing: household borrowing or retail credit.
In 2023, the Reserve Bank of India tightened prudential rules for banks on issuing unsecured personal loans and credit cards, thereby raising the cost of such loans. The measure had its intended effect. Credit card debt, which was growing at over 31% a year during the 2023 festive months, slowed to under 18% a year later and to under 5% in 2025.
Figures for this year’s festive months are not yet out, but in August, card balances grew just 3.6%, suggesting that households have become more cautious about taking on debt or that banks continue to be careful about lending.
The broader credit data, however, point to a change in what households borrow against. Lending against gold jewellery had risen 7% over the 2023 festive months and 61% over those of 2024; in 2025 it grew about 127%. Figures for 2026 stop at August, but the pattern holds: in the year to August 2026, gold lending was up 83% and card balances 3.6%.
Higher gold prices explain only part of this increase. Even after adjusting for prices, the physical volume of gold pledged with banks has grown around fourfold since 2019.
Aggregate data cannot, of course, link an individual gold loan to a particular purchase, and money is fungible across household needs, including informal businesses. Lenders, though, have begun to say so themselves. Piramal Finance estimates that 15-23% percent of the industry’s new gold loans in 2025-26 went to people already three months behind on another loan.
Nevertheless, the sharp slowdown in card borrowing, occurring at the same time as a steep rise in gold-backed credit, suggests that many households have substituted one form of borrowing for another in order to sustain consumption.
This has two implications.
First, policymakers need to be careful in how they interpret household financial health. A slowdown in credit card debt does not mean that households are borrowing less. The risk has not disappeared; it has simply shifted from the swiping machine to the bank vault.
Second, while gold-backed lending is considerably safer for banks than unsecured credit, it leaves household finances heavily exposed to a single asset class. If global gold prices correct, the cushion supporting this consumer credit could weaken.
Strong festive sales are a welcome boost for the economy. The more important test, however, lies beyond the festive season: whether consumption can be sustained by broad-based income growth, rather than by financial workarounds and borrowing against family gold.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is a research associate, Centre for Social and Economic Progress.