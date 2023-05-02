India’s financial markets need more depth for US-style bank bailouts4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:19 PM IST
American regulators allowed market forces to function in the bailout of First Republic Bank, in stark contrast to the RBI’s rescue of Yes Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank
Over the weekend financial regulators in the US averted panic after yet another bank collapsed. First Republic Bank became the latest US bank to fail in recent months after customers withdrew around $100 billion in deposits, causing its stock to tank precipitously – from $122.50 on 1 March to $$12.18 on 20 March. With this, the US seems to have put its banking troubles behind it for now, as most small banks have reported respectable returns for the most recent quarter.
