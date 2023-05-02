India’s financial markets need more depth for US-style bank bailouts

What is striking in the resolution of First Republic Bank’s failure is the attempt by US banking regulators to let market forces function in the resolution process. Regulators took over the bank when its fall seemed imminent, true enough, but sold it after writing down its equity and debt to zero, and then inviting bids for the bankrupt entity. The FDIC needed to take on some of the losses on the bank’s assets, and chose the bid that would minimise these losses.

