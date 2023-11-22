India’s fiscal future: Lots done, more to do
Summary
- While spending quality has increased, the fiscal deficit needs to be lowered further to support a new private capex cycle; the central government must lead the way in fiscal consolidation, and it may not be straightforward.
India’s fiscal finances are in better shape today than in the past in terms of spending quality. That’s because capital spending, like on roads and rails by the central government, has risen appreciably. At the same time, the states’ fiscal deficit is under control, and broadly at pre-pandemic levels.