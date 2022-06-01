India’s fiscal glide path will need a whack down

Given the threat of inflation fed partly by the money pump of a post-covid fiscal splurge, the government must push its deficit down sharply from next year onwards. Bend it like Nadal
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Fiscal stability is the first casualty of an economic upheaval anywhere. If covid revealed anything new, it was how weakly everyone was wedded to the idea of a balanced budget. Like many other economies, India let fiscal spending rip in response to the pandemic crisis. The Centre’s gap between inflows and outflows was meant to be 3.5% of overall output but ended up at 9.3% in 2020-21, when its revenues shrank on a shrunken economy’s base; and this week’s data pegged last year’s fiscal deficit at 6.7%, a tad lower than 6.9% estimated earlier, thanks mostly to a recovery that meant more tax money off a swollen pie of nominal national income. ‘Thanks’ is relevant here because an over-loose fiscal policy not only poses macro-level risks, like inflation, it’s barred by a 2003 law (whose escape hatch came in handy). As a rein-back of that overrun, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a glide path for our fiscal gap some two covid waves ago. The Centre’s aim, she said in early 2021, was to get it down to 4.5% by 2025-26. With a price flare-up now playing spoiler, however, we must reduce it much sooner. And faster. In fact, the fiscal path may need a thwack down—and a Nadalesque one at that.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fiscal stability is the first casualty of an economic upheaval anywhere. If covid revealed anything new, it was how weakly everyone was wedded to the idea of a balanced budget. Like many other economies, India let fiscal spending rip in response to the pandemic crisis. The Centre’s gap between inflows and outflows was meant to be 3.5% of overall output but ended up at 9.3% in 2020-21, when its revenues shrank on a shrunken economy’s base; and this week’s data pegged last year’s fiscal deficit at 6.7%, a tad lower than 6.9% estimated earlier, thanks mostly to a recovery that meant more tax money off a swollen pie of nominal national income. ‘Thanks’ is relevant here because an over-loose fiscal policy not only poses macro-level risks, like inflation, it’s barred by a 2003 law (whose escape hatch came in handy). As a rein-back of that overrun, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a glide path for our fiscal gap some two covid waves ago. The Centre’s aim, she said in early 2021, was to get it down to 4.5% by 2025-26. With a price flare-up now playing spoiler, however, we must reduce it much sooner. And faster. In fact, the fiscal path may need a thwack down—and a Nadalesque one at that.
Arguably, inspiration for a revised fiscal path could be drawn from tennis, specifically from Rafael Nadal’s legendary top-spin shot that duly held viewers agog in his victory over top-ranked Novak Djokovic at this year’s French Open. Done with the aid of an arc taken by the racquet, this stroke sends the ball spinning forth against the air for it to curve sharply down across the net. The efficacy of top-spin at top speed on a clay court was on full display in Nadal’s fury. It’s not easy to pull off, but India’s fisc would need to take a similar trajectory, given the price instability that caught the Reserve Bank of India off-guard. Monetary policy was tightened last month, but RBI’s main lending rate remains negative in real terms. While further hikes are clearly needed, tighter money by itself is unlikely to suffice. Recall that India’s big splurge on projects aimed at multiplying incomes began after the economy emerged from its covid crevice. The plan is to keep this pump actively primed to push more money out. As infrastructure is at the core of this fiscal thrust and everything takes time to build, extra money in play would likely have fed inflation with some lag.
Arguably, inspiration for a revised fiscal path could be drawn from tennis, specifically from Rafael Nadal’s legendary top-spin shot that duly held viewers agog in his victory over top-ranked Novak Djokovic at this year’s French Open. Done with the aid of an arc taken by the racquet, this stroke sends the ball spinning forth against the air for it to curve sharply down across the net. The efficacy of top-spin at top speed on a clay court was on full display in Nadal’s fury. It’s not easy to pull off, but India’s fisc would need to take a similar trajectory, given the price instability that caught the Reserve Bank of India off-guard. Monetary policy was tightened last month, but RBI’s main lending rate remains negative in real terms. While further hikes are clearly needed, tighter money by itself is unlikely to suffice. Recall that India’s big splurge on projects aimed at multiplying incomes began after the economy emerged from its covid crevice. The plan is to keep this pump actively primed to push more money out. As infrastructure is at the core of this fiscal thrust and everything takes time to build, extra money in play would likely have fed inflation with some lag.
If prices must cool, mega spending without revenues to pay for it cannot carry on for long. This year’s deficit target was set at 6.4% by the Budget unveiled in February. The impact of an external shock since then has spelt enlarged outlays on welfare, subsidies, etc, apart from some relief on fuel taxes. As the latest tax cuts were part of a well-publicized effort to dampen retail prices, it signalled an intent not to inflate our huge pile of public debt away. That’s a good sign. With tax buoyancy in flux (as seen in GST collections), even as dismal conditions persist and threaten to worsen (witness the EU’s Russian oil embargo), a smaller fisc than planned would not be feasible. Also, to the extent our economy still needs support, the Centre would be justified in going by its extant plan. Its stance has been that the state would withdraw once private investors start investing enough to sustain the economy’s expansion. Sadly, signs of this have turned flickery again. All said, we face tricky times ahead. If inflation doesn’t drop by year-end, our fiscal glide path would have to take a sharp dive.