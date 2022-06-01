India’s fiscal glide path will need a whack down

Fiscal stability is the first casualty of an economic upheaval anywhere. If covid revealed anything new, it was how weakly everyone was wedded to the idea of a balanced budget. Like many other economies, India let fiscal spending rip in response to the pandemic crisis. The Centre’s gap between inflows and outflows was meant to be 3.5% of overall output but ended up at 9.3% in 2020-21, when its revenues shrank on a shrunken economy’s base; and this week’s data pegged last year’s fiscal deficit at 6.7%, a tad lower than 6.9% estimated earlier, thanks mostly to a recovery that meant more tax money off a swollen pie of nominal national income. ‘Thanks’ is relevant here because an over-loose fiscal policy not only poses macro-level risks, like inflation, it’s barred by a 2003 law (whose escape hatch came in handy). As a rein-back of that overrun, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a glide path for our fiscal gap some two covid waves ago. The Centre’s aim, she said in early 2021, was to get it down to 4.5% by 2025-26. With a price flare-up now playing spoiler, however, we must reduce it much sooner. And faster. In fact, the fiscal path may need a thwack down—and a Nadalesque one at that.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}