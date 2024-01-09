India's fiscal policy over the past five years has much to commend it
Summary
- More transparent accounting, a calibrated policy approach and relatively realistic assumptions have resulted in credible Union budgets. These have done a worthy job under tough circumstances, although our public debt burden now requires reduction.
Nirmala Sitharaman will soon present the final budget of the second government led by Narendra Modi. It will be an interim budget, primarily prepared to keep the wheels of administration moving till a new government takes charge after the national elections. Interim budgets are usually simple accounting exercises, but they can sometimes be used to either cut taxes or increase spending commitments to win brownie points with specific voter groups, as was the case in the interim budget presented in February 2019.