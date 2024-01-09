India's fiscal policy over the past five years has much to commend it

Nirmala Sitharaman will soon present the final budget of the second government led by Narendra Modi. It will be an interim budget, primarily prepared to keep the wheels of administration moving till a new government takes charge after the national elections. Interim budgets are usually simple accounting exercises, but they can sometimes be used to either cut taxes or increase spending commitments to win brownie points with specific voter groups, as was the case in the interim budget presented in February 2019.

This is a good time to look back at the five years of fiscal policy steered by India’s finance minister, which included dealing with the consequences of the massive economic shock from the covid pandemic. Three salient points stand out.

First, the budgets over the past five years have fewer accounting tricks that try to hide the true fiscal costs of items such as bank recapitalization, fuel subsidies and food subsidies.

Second, fiscal policy did reasonably well in terms of avoiding the twin pitfalls of mindless austerity and needless profligacy, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. This has helped India avoid the balance-of-payments crises that hit many economies in the region as well as the bursts of high inflation that most rich countries had to deal with.

Third, the actual process of budget-making has been realistic in terms of the assumptions made of both nominal GDP growth and tax elasticity that are the building blocks. Tax elasticity measures how much net tax collections of the government increase for every one percentage-point increase in the value of output in the economy.

View Full Image (graphic:mint)

The combination of more transparent accounting, a calibrated policy approach and more realistic assumptions has meant that Indian budgets over the past five years have been generally credible. The government has been able to keep the fiscal deficit near target for most years, other than the massive slippage during the pandemic year, when the eventual fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP was six percentage points above the budget estimate (see accompanying table).

However, it is not a story of realistic budgeting alone. The underlying economic conditions also lent a helping hand for the government to meet its fiscal targets, especially after the pandemic year. Nominal GDP growth was very strong in the consecutive fiscal years ending March 2022 and March 2023. High economic growth in nominal terms—which is a combination of increased real output as well as inflation—ensured that actual tax collections that came into the coffers of the Union government were higher than what was budgeted. The decision to keep domestic fuel prices steady despite a decline in international prices also helped the exchequer.

Strong growth in taxes over the past three years not only helped the government keep its borrowing in check, but also gave it financial space to increase spending on infrastructure. Fiscal policy pivoted towards more capital spending, something that has been on the wish list of policymakers for several years. This pivot is as much a political achievement as it is an economic one.

The big question is whether this rise in public investment will spark off a much-awaited increase in investments in new capacity by the private sector. There have been several false dawns over the past decade, though the painful deleveraging of the corporate sector as well as a clean-up of bank balance sheets should help. Residential investment is also looking up, which is important not just for its links with the rest of the economy, but also its ability to create jobs. The most recent data released by the government does show that the contribution of capital formation to GDP is growing.

The pandemic has left behind some scars. Indian economic output is still around $400 billion below what it would have been if the world had not been brought to a standstill in 2020. That constitutes a permanent loss of output. There is a persistent fiscal burden as well. What matters for fiscal policy in the longer term is not the annual deficit number— which will naturally move with economic cycles— but the stability of public debt. Indian public debt as a proportion of GDP has inched down from its immediate post-pandemic high of 89%, but it is still at a level that has rarely been seen in Indian fiscal history.

There is no reason to fear a solvency crisis, since most of the debt is held by domestic investors. But interest costs will continue to soak up nearly half of net tax revenues, while the Reserve Bank of India may have a tough time managing interest rates as the private investment cycle strengthens further. Public debt as a proportion of GDP is still around five percentage points above its level before the pandemic, though it has trended down in the past two years as nominal GDP growth has been much higher than the average cost of government borrowing. However, as nominal GDP growth normalizes, the role of primary budgetary balances in bringing down the burden of public debt will become more important. But that is something for the next government to think about.