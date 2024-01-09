India's fiscal policy over the past five years has much to commend it

There is no reason to fear a solvency crisis, since most of the debt is held by domestic investors. But interest costs will continue to soak up nearly half of net tax revenues, while the Reserve Bank of India may have a tough time managing interest rates as the private investment cycle strengthens further. Public debt as a proportion of GDP is still around five percentage points above its level before the pandemic, though it has trended down in the past two years as nominal GDP growth has been much higher than the average cost of government borrowing. However, as nominal GDP growth normalizes, the role of primary budgetary balances in bringing down the burden of public debt will become more important. But that is something for the next government to think about.